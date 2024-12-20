“They owe us an anthro-apology”: Anthropologie hit with AI allegations over 'uncanny' artwork

At least try not to make it so obvious.

Anthropologie bag design
(Image credit: Anthropologie)

American retailer Anthropologie has faced AI allegations after its shopping bags were spotted sporting suspiciously AI-eque artwork. AI art is already a hugely divisive topic due to concerns over copyright and artistic integrity, but witnessing big brands embracing the tool only reinforces that quick-fix AI content is increasingly favoured over human creativity.

With AI image generators at our fingertips, it's sadly unsurprising that we're seeing an increase in AI-generated artwork. With scathing backlash from fans, Anthropologie's AI allegations prove that the internet is ruthless when it comes to calling out artificial slop.

