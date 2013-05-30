Kinetic typography tackles tough subject of abuse

Ad agency YCN Studio recently collaborated with LA-based production company Buck on this powerful animation, which encourages children to talk about and report sexual abuse.

The video promotes the services of UK-based, confidential, free, 24-hour counselling service for children, Childline. Following a conversation between child and advisor, the four-minute animation uses kinetic typography and abstract art to get its message across. It's by no means an easy issue, and we think YCN Studio and Buck have done a sterling job at covering it in a powerful yet delicate way.

Keeping the typography of the advisor's words consistent and strong reminds kids that Childline workers will listen, reassure and can be contacted at any time. Meanwhile the child's dialogue is visualised as a mixture of broken and constantly changing text swirling around the screen, emphasizing the emotion and difficulty of their situation with real impact.

