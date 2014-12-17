Adorable stop motion animation will get you in the Christmas spirit

After all of this year's Christmas commercials and festive TV spots, you'd think that you'd be in the Christmas spirit already. However, if you're not yet, we've got just the animation for you. Using adorable stop motion to tell the tale of one of Christmas' best loved characters, this will definitely put a smile on your face.

Created by Hornet director Peter Sluszka, Hermès Noel is a gorgeous take on the story of Rudolph, except this time he's not quite the Reindeer we all know and love; he's a horse who has just stumbled upon some festive decorations, making for a really sweet execution.

With art direction by Victoria Marenzi and designers Anna Bron and Andres Gutierrez on board, the short was a truly collaborative effort that really brings the spirit of Christmas to life. Let us know if it's done the trick for you!

