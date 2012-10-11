Bogusky attacks Coke and Pepsi with anti-soda campaign

Alex Bogusky, former co-chairman of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, has partnered with The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) to launch a public info project called The Real Bears, a new campaign to highlight the far-reaching affects of soda marketing.

The campaign centres on a film which tells the story of family of polar bears who, even in their isolated home, are still affected by the marketing of soda giants such as Coke and Pepsi. As the movie plays out, we see the extreme effects that sugar can have on our health.

"Coke and Pepsi have skilfully cultivated incredibly strong emotional bonds with consumers around the world even though their products actually cause quite a bit of misery," says CSPI executive director Michael F. Jacobson.

Thinking about drinking

"The Real Bears seeks to get people thinking about what they're drinking. We don't have their budgets but we do have the truth. And the truth is that soda equals sadness."

The film - produced by Marty and Adam Butler of The Butler Bros., and directed by Helsinki-based animator Lucas Zanotto - features an original song, 'Sugar', by Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.

Hunter turned gamekeeper

Bogusky believes marketing hype around soft drinks is out of control

Despite previously working for global brands such as Coca-Cola and Burger King - hardly bastions of healthy living - Bogusky believes the marketing hype around soda has gone too far.

I like the taste of soda and I've had my share and I don't imagine a world without soda," Bogusky explains. "But the reality is that over the years sugary drinks have gone from an occasional treat to an everyday, every-occasion beverage.

"This project attempts to contrast the marketing hype around soda with the stark reality and it is my hope that it makes some small contribution to a critical cultural awakening. We need to begin to connect the dots between what we are sold, what we eat, and how sick we have become," said Bogusky.

Is soda marketing out of control? What do you think? Share your opinions in the comments below!