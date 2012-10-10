Penguin's logo like you've never seen it before!

Advertising firm Y&R Malaysia recently won two awards for its work with Penguin - and we can see why!

For its recent "More Than Just The Classics" campaign for the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, Y&R created a series of comprising posters based on the famous Penguin logo.

The company wanted to create a distinct visual identity that "reflected its wide range of products, without sacrificing the familiarity of the brand." We reckon Y&R got it spot-in with these amazing posters.

Here are five of our favourites. What do you think?

01. Gardening

02. Science fiction

03. Architecture

04. Hobbies

05. Fairytales

