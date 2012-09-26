'Drop cap' style covers for Penguin Classics

Illustrator and letter designer extraordinaire Jessica Hische has collaborated with designer and art director Paul Buckley to create this series of beautifully designed book covers for a special collection of Penguin Classics.
Each of the 26 hardback books in the series features an illustrated drop cap created by Hische, an extension of the idea behind her Daily Drop Cap Blog where she has been posting images of illustrated capital letters daily since 2009. The letters for these books however are new, each has been specially created by Hische for the covers.
In addition to the illustrated lettering, each book in the series will have a foil stamped paper over board case, and feature a decorative colour stain, making for a truly sumptuous collection of books.
Shown here are the first six in the series for books written by Jane Austin, Charlotte Bronte, Willa Cather, Charles Dickens, George Eliot, and Gustave Flaubert. They will be available to buy at the end of November.
Hische’s Daily Drop Cap Blog project has seen her work her way through the alphabet 12 times, each time creating completely different illustrated letters. Those letters have since been made available to buy as prints and most recently as iPhone covers.
Words: Charlotte Rivers
