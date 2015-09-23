Animated infographic celebrates Bruce Springsteen's best album

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential songwriters of the past 50 years. Today marks his 66th birthday, so we dug out this inspirational animation infographic that reveals 75 little-known facts about one of his best-selling albums 'Born to Run'. Created by freelance designer Callum Tosh, he explains the process behind the project.

"This is an infographic project for my second year Information Design module. For the final task we had to create an animated infographic that included at least 75 facts on a specific subject," he begins. "I chose to do mine on Bruce Springteen's classic album 'Born To Run'.

"This was a project I really enjoyed as it was my second After Effects animation and I was keen to add to the techniques I had learned before." We think Tosh did a brilliant job throughout. Happy birthday The Boss!

Like this? Read these!