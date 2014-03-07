Award-winning animator makes a very French Simpsons intro

Designers have been inspired by The Simpsons for decades, with Lego producing a Simpsons Lego set, The Simpsons created entirely in CSS and legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki lending a hand to a recent Simpsons couch gag. This time, another legendary director has turned his hand to America's favourite family.

Award-winning animator Sylvain Chomet has transformed Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie into a hilarious French family with his token illustrated, animated style. The man behind the award-winning The Illusionist is a king in animation and this latest couch gag shows just why he is so special.

Chomet won a BAFTA and a Cartoon d'or prize for his first short film 'The Old Lady and the Pigeons', and has continued to soar since his early achievements. In addition to his animated career, Chomet has also created a range of inspiring print comics. We think this is one of the best Simpsons coach gags yet.

What do you think of this Simpsons intro? Let us know in the comments box below!