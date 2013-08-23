Topics

Animation tells the story of physics in four minutes

By Illustration  

Artist Asa Lucander explores the study of natural science in this beautiful animation for the BBC.

Physics can be a tricky subject to get to grips with. Motion, space, time, energy, force - it's complicated stuff. So, to try and break it down and make things a little more accessible, the BBC recently commissioned artist Asa Lucander to create this beautiful four-minute animation.

A mixture of stop motion and 2D animation, the short formed part of the Science Club series on BBC2 and explores how scientists have collaborated with each other over the centuries.

A gorgeous production, we wish science lessons had been this engaging and fun when we we're at school!

Physics animation

Physics animation

Physics animation

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen any inspirational animations recently? Let us know in the comments!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles