Animation tells the story of physics in four minutes

Physics can be a tricky subject to get to grips with. Motion, space, time, energy, force - it's complicated stuff. So, to try and break it down and make things a little more accessible, the BBC recently commissioned artist Asa Lucander to create this beautiful four-minute animation.

A mixture of stop motion and 2D animation, the short formed part of the Science Club series on BBC2 and explores how scientists have collaborated with each other over the centuries.

A gorgeous production, we wish science lessons had been this engaging and fun when we we're at school!

