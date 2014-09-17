Brilliantly innovative music video uses 14 interactive screens

There's been some incredible music videos of 2014 already; from animation to kinetic typography to motion graphics, the creative inspiration behind the camera can really make a song come alive. Using an innvoative animation style, this music video really stopped us in our tracks.

Created by Ukraine based team Brunettes Shoot Blondes, the video sees the use of 14 different Apple devices to tell an animated story. "Each of them played a different video fragment at the same time. However everything was synchronized to create one story – no actors, no film editing, just gadgets, animation and our music," they explain.

It's incredibly unique and inspiring to use such everyday items to produce something as creative as this. We guarantee that you'll be smiling from ear to ear as you watch it.

