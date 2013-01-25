Design competition to fight global poverty

Pepsi or Coke, Ali or Frazier, Simpsons or Family Guy, Edward or Jacob, Real or Barca, Cash or Presley, red or white, Playstation or Xbox, Facebook or Twitter, Beatles or Stones, blonde or brunette ...

Whatever side of the fence you sit on, we're all in agreement when it comes to putting an end to extreme poverty and preventable disease; that's the message from ONE, an organisation set up to fight these issues, particularly in Africa, by raising awareness and pressuring political figures into action.

With iStockphoto and Zooppa, ONE has launched a competition inviting creatives to come up with a video or print piece which shows rivals united in the fight against poverty – the more "in-your-face, edgy, fun and/or funny" the better. Videos should be under three minutes. "Also," ONE says, "they shouldn’t be sad. No-one likes sad."

“The global movement dedicated to the fight against extreme poverty has brought together some strange bedfellows over the years,” says ONE chief marketing officer Jeff Davidoff. “At ONE, our supporters come from the left, right and center and include business professionals, students, faith leaders, mom-bloggers and everyone in between. This contest is a unique way to show that, when it comes to saving lives and making the world a better place, this is one thing that we can ALL agree on.”

Entrants will be judged on the how compelling and engaging their work is, adherence to the brief, creativity and production value. Judges include representatives from ONE, MTV, and Getty Images.

Twelve winners – six video winners and six print winners – will share $20,000 and iStockphoto 35,000 free credits. They'll also be featured at ONE live events, on its website and across its social media platforms. The winner will be announced at SXSW in March.