The easy way to create realistic 3D humans

In case you haven't heard of it, iClone 6 Pro is an easy to use real-time 3D animation tool that allows you to put together a 3D animation scene in minutes. Both beginner and pro 3D artists can take advantage of pre-made content and smart interactivity between actors, vehicles and props.

Now its makers, Reallusion, have launched iClone Character Creator. This free add-on tool for iClone version 6.2 Pro and above enables you to realistic looking, animation ready 3D human models through the use of shape morphs, customizable high resolution skin textures, and outfits with clothing containing your own fabric designs.

Prepare characters for game engines like Unity, Unreal and Stingray or use in 3ds Max or Maya with direct FBX export via the iClone Animation Pipeline. Animate game character motion in iClone and export via the iClone Animation Pipeline’s 3DXchange.

Learn more about iClone Character Creator on the Reallusion website.

