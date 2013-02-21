Found Collective retrospective

Originally founded in 2007, The Found Collective (FND) is a London-based moving image studio whose aim has been to explore the commercial opportunities that result when animators, musicians, film directors, illustrators and interactive developers work together.

The results so far have been impressive - as you'll can see below. No wonder Studio Output was so keen to acquire it.

Although this is a deliberate look back, FND is still very much a going concern. It's retained all its 16 staff and will keep its offices in London. It will also continue to work on commercial projects under its existing identity, although it will simply be known now as 'Found'.

We hope to bring you much more info about Found and its future plans next week, in the meantime, enjoy...

Showreel

Music Videos

Clement Marfo & The Frontline feat. Kano - Mayhem

Wombats - Techno Fan

Cher Lloyd - Swagger Jagger

Pendulum - Witchcraft

Ladytron - Runaway

Commercial Work

Sony PlayStation - 'Christmas'

One - 'Sketch'

Sony - 'Motionflow'

Vodafone - 'The Evolution Of Mobile'

Sony Entertainment Network - 'Listen. Watch. Play'

McLaren - P12 Teaser 1 'McLaren vs Aerodynamics'

McLaren - P12 Teaser 2 'McLaren vs Aerodynamics'

Sony PS3 Video Store - 'Real Time Project Mapping, Part 1'