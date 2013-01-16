Free creative training and events at Digital Bristol Week

The main focus of Digital Bristol Week is broadcasting, of course, but there will be also plenty of opportunities for you to discover how you can take part in one of the most creative industry hubs outside of London and Manchester.

The BBC has teamed up with Bristol City Council, Bristol Media, Creative England and others to curate the event, which kicks off on Saturday 26 January and runs right through to Friday 1 February. The full schedule of events is listed below.

Digital Bristol Week schedule

Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 January - Games Jam

The BBC, Creative England and Ex-Play team up to show broadcasters how tell a story using a digital game.

Monday 28 January - Core Skills Day

A series of workshops will help you develop the industry skills you need from production management to risk assessment with hands-on exprience at the BBC Digital Village.

Tuesday 29 January - Technology Day

Huge technology fair that will enable you to discover cutting-edge research, the latest technology and business startups with workshops, panel sessions. You'll also get the chance to press the flesh with fellow creatives at a Bristol Media social event in the evening.

Wednesday 30 January - Broadcast and Beyond Day

An in-depth look at the future of broadcasting with particular emphasis on emerging formats and digital experiences. Curated by the Pervasive Media Studio, the University of the West of England (UWE) and iDocs.

Thursday 31 January - Open Day, Skills Development and Digital Production Partnership Meeting

Discover the skills and talents you need to succeed in the industry with workshops designed to help those delivering student training.

Friday 1 February - Business Day

Discover the future of Bristol's creative industries with panel sessions, workshops and more.

Tickets & Venues

The overwhelming majority of events taking place during Digital Bristol Week are taking place at BBC Bristol in Whiteladies Road in the city. Tickets to individual sessions are free, but as spaces are limited you'll need to book early to avoid disappointment.

More information about Digital Bristol Week events, venues and ticket ordering can be found on the BBC Academy website.