Free ebook on animation and interaction design

Download this great freebie today!

Animation is more than just another tool to entertain users. Animations help transition between content, draw attention to the most important parts of your site, and they add an element of delight to any interface.

The free ebook Interaction Design & Animations by UXPin explains how to create immersive experiences with effective interactive techniques that emerged in recent years. Across 80+ pages, they’ve analyzed specific methods demonstrated through 47 live examples from companies like AIGA, AirBnB, Dribbble, and Disney.

Written in a very straightforward format that teaches through case studies, this free ebook will teach you:

Animation and interaction design tricks from our hand-picked list of 20 resources

Immersive design techniques like microinteractions, layering effects, and interactive narrative

Fundamentals of interaction design as taught by visual case studies

How to apply the 12 principles of animation to web UI design

The 9 most modern animation techniques for web interfaces

Download this free ebook now!

Like this? Read these!