Get your best motion work seen by thousands at CutOut Fest

With the mantra that "animation is not only for animators", Mexico's CutOut Fest is enjoying a restructure in 2014 to showcase and celebrate the exciting collaborations that come about with graphic designers, art directors, illustrators, photographers and more.

Accordingly, the festival - which takes place from 13-16 November in Querétaro - expects entries to its International Animation Short Film Competition to be more creatively diverse and higher-quality than ever, and you have until 30 June to get your work to them.

Best of all, there's no entry fee - although online submissions platform Festhome will charge a nominal $2 processing fee.

Categories

There are four categories - Narrative, Experimental, Music Video and Student Film - all with a maximum duration of 30 minutes. Films must have been produced between January 2013 and June 2014.

Last year, over 600 films from 54 countries were submitted, with an average attendance of between 2,000 and 2,500 at the festival – putting it on a par with the likes of OFFSET, OFFF and TYPO.

Global spread

From those 600 films, 90 were from Mexico - with a strong showing from Europe too. For 2014, the organisers are particularly keen to attract talent from the rest of Latin America, the USA and Japan.

From those 600 films, 90 were from Mexico - with a strong showing from Europe too. For 2014, the organisers are particularly keen to attract talent from the rest of Latin America, the USA and Japan.