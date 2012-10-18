GS2012: Donaji Zuniga: Imago

Name: Donaji Zuiga

College: Vancouver Film School

Course: Classical Animation

Category: Animation & Motion Design

About this project

Imago is an "animated short film that evokes the beauty and power of light itself as a means for the apprehension of the image. The link between the vision of an alchemist and the power of the particle, which generates an aesthetic judgment of a body," Zuiga says.

"Enclosed in a small space and dark, through the aid of a tiny orifice. Wanting to capture the soul in its natural form."