GS2012: Donaji Zuniga: Imago

Name: Donaji Zuiga
College: Vancouver Film School
Course: Classical Animation
Category: Animation & Motion Design
About this project
Imago is an "animated short film that evokes the beauty and power of light itself as a means for the apprehension of the image. The link between the vision of an alchemist and the power of the particle, which generates an aesthetic judgment of a body," Zuiga says.
"Enclosed in a small space and dark, through the aid of a tiny orifice. Wanting to capture the soul in its natural form."