Joey Bada$$ video is an unorthodox creation

We don't know if it's us, but it seems that music videos are continuing to get more and more creative. Maybe it's because of the ever-changing music industry or the easy-access to an endless array of songs but one thing's for sure; you need to stand out.

The official music video for Joey Bada$$’s single 'Unorthodox' can be described as just that: unorthodox. Directed by acclaimed directors Coodie & Chike from Creative Control, the video takes the audience on an illustrated journey with Joey, the Pro Era crew, and DJ Premier through the cold streets of Brooklyn.

Featuring picturesque backgrounds, and taking inspiration from the illustrations of artist Evan Hecox, the goal was to capture the essence of the artists as the surrounding elements emphasized Joey’s gritty lyrics. We can't get enough of this style!

Like this? Read these!

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Awesome nail art designs

Have you come across an inspiring music video? Let us know in the comments box below!