Make the Figurative Abstract

I do not consider myself a figurative illustrator, rather an abstract artist.

I simply prefer to let the viewer dream and make up his or her own figurative forms while looking at an abstract piece. Yet I am in love with traditional figurative illustrations, and lately I have seen lots of graphic designers drawing some superb little characters, which has lead to me asking myself how close to figurative I could get while still being abstract.

In this tutorial I will be demonstrating some of my techniques for creating shapes and forms. By using basic tools such as masks, scaling, the Pen tool and blending modes, we will create an abstract character out of a single photo of... an escalator! 'An escalator?' you cry! Yep. You'll see.

Click here to download the support files (55.8MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free