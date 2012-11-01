Maradona's 'greatest goal' collage animation

English artist Richard Swarbrick became an overnight YouTube sensation amongst football fans last year with his animation of Spurs player Gareth Bale, and he followed this up with a similar animation of El Clásico, the Spanish soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now he has used his striking style of collage work to animate what is generally thought to be the greatest individual goal of all time, Argentine Number 10 Diego Maradona's strike against England in the Mexico 86 World Cup tournament.

Swarbrick, a commercials director whose recent clients include Google, The Sun and Sky Sports, created the collage animation using football magazines and sports newspapers.

Fantasista art

He has also joined forces with Chris Platt to launch an exhibition of football art called Fantastista 2013, The Art of The Number 10. Chris says on Fantasista's blog: "I started working with Richard just a few months ago and Fantasista was initially conceived as a vehicle through which we could promote Richard his work.

"It has quickly evolved into something significantly more than that. The Fantasista 2013 exhibition, will be a celebration of contemporary football art inspired by the rapid rise of the 'football artist' in the digital age."

What do you think of the animation? Have you seen any examples of football art? Tell us in the comments!

Also read: