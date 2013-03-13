Miniature animated destruction is an illustrated delight

We love a bit of simplicity. Although we do enjoy the glitz of intricate animations, it's often the simple approach that has the most inspirational impact on us. This promo for double Ivor Novello nominees The Leisure Society is a perfect example.

Animation studio Persistent Peril were approached by Full Time Hobby to direct the promo for the band. A ‘God like’ hand uses touch screen gestures, pinches and swipes to create a world. Utilising a bold, colourful and playful illustrative style, along with a mischievous sense of humour, the narrative unfolds as things don’t go according to plan.

The animation was created frame by frame in flash, allowing for re-drawing and test animation quickly. After Effects was used to add little flourishes. Produced by Sam Bourner, the promo was animated by Garth Jones, Ginny Jones, Mark Billington and Emma Wakely.

Do you have a favourite animation style? Let us know in the comments box below!