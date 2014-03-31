Move over graffiti - hip hop has a new typography style

Typography as art is a regular occurance in the world of design. We see beautiful examples of illustrated typography almost every day that are sometimes transformed into gorgeous examples of aninmated kinetic typography. One such designer who has done just that is Daniel Codero, who has crafted this animated music video.

Created for rapper Talib Kweli, the music video for song 'State of Grace' sees Codero transform Kweli's lyrics into a range of beautifully animated kinetic typography. "I took a lot of Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings and based my colours on them - he was linked to the early NY hip hop culture, and I thought it was the right tone for the message we had to deliver," he explains.

"I decided to make all of the typography by hand in different styles, to make it closer to hip hop, without falling into topics or the typical graffiti style. I thought Basquiat had this very 'brutte', hard, elemental style, but elegant at the same time, that would give me the right way of designing all the elements in the video."

See more inspiring kinetic typography on Daniel Cordero's website.

