New animation from Céline Desrumaux

As included in the CA Inspiration blog last week, Countdown is a beautiful short animation that deserves a look for the illustration alone

Cline began sketching for the animation in May 2009. She did all the video in her free time for over a year. "Technically it was done mainly in Photoshop and after effects. I used the 3D for some shots, sometimes I used the 3D and sometimes just the shadow produced by the 3D. All the particles were done in After Effects"

CREDITS :
Directing/design/animation/composting : Cline Desrumaux
Additional character animation : Florent Remize
Music : "Granulard bastard" from Apprat.

Keep an eye on new work from Cline here

Cline lives in London where she works with Yann as duo directors at Passion Pictures.

