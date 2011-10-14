New animation from Céline Desrumaux

Cline began sketching for the animation in May 2009. She did all the video in her free time for over a year. "Technically it was done mainly in Photoshop and after effects. I used the 3D for some shots, sometimes I used the 3D and sometimes just the shadow produced by the 3D. All the particles were done in After Effects"

Directing/design/animation/composting : Cline Desrumaux

Additional character animation : Florent Remize

Music : "Granulard bastard" from Apprat.

Keep an eye on new work from Cline here

Cline lives in London where she works with Yann as duo directors at Passion Pictures.