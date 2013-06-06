Motion piece promotes eco-friendly project by Nike

London-based motion and design studio ManvsMachine recently developed this impresssive animation to raise awareness of Nike's eco-friendly project 'Reuse-a-shoe'.

Since 1990, Nike has transformed 28 million pairs of worn out sneakers and turned them into a new material called Nike Grind, which is used to make high-quality sports surfaces including courts, turf fields, tracks and more.

At just under a minute long, the ManvsMachine team have done a great job of storytelling using stylised graphics in this video. Not only is the entire spot visually pleasing, well thought out scenes and seamless transitions leave you in no doubt as to how the initiative works.

