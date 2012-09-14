Playful stop motion idents for Russian TV

Words: Ben Steers

Swiss designer and director Greg Barth has completed a fantastic rebranding for the channel 7tv Russia, featuring these charming animated idents.

The five idents feature intricately constructed scenes that become full of everyday items and machines, coming together harmoniously in a stop motion style.

Barth describes that "all onscreen elements were made and animated by hand" to emphasize an honest and human approach that is integral to the channel's ethos.



Barth who currently works from Montreal, says the branding "was intended to strengthen 7TV's new image as a Do-it yourself channel".

Now featuring a bold orange 7, the project included the redesign of their logo, complete with stationary and the 5 tv spots for the topics Travel, Construction, Cinema, Changing Yourself and Relationships.

The minimal and handmade aesthetic was fitting for a channel that "promotes health, education, and general knowledge about how to better yourself". Barth is no stranger to the minimalist set designers approach, describing the idents as "handmade yet precise".

We could watch these over and over again without getting bored which is the strength of any great TV Ident. For us, the "Travel" spot steals the show with that little camera juddering about.

Ben Steers is co-founder and managing director of Fiasco Design, a small creative agency delivering big results.

