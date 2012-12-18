Royale rings in the holiday season with 'The Bell Ringer'

Following the success of its viral holiday short Impossible Present last year, LA-based motion design and production studio Royale saw a unique opportunity to incorporating a fundraising component to it's 2012 season greeting.

So, this year, the studio has flexed its creative muscles once again and come up with interactive, animated short The Bell Ringer, to raise money for American Red Cross Disaster Relief in support of those affected by Superstorm Sandy.

At the heart of an ambitious 25-day fundraising effort is a humorous animated film about Edith, a seemingly sweet old lady who sets up shop on a busy street corner to raise money for charity.

Edith's approach to raising money for charity is anything but conventional

In a press release, Royale partner and creative director Jayson Whitmore commented, "“Our goal is to raise $10K by January 11th, 2013. By the end of this campaign, we hope to present The Red Cross with a check -- signed by Royale on behalf of our clients, family and friends -- for an amount that exceeds our fundraising goal; and as an added bonus, we’ll even up the ante and create an alternate ending to ‘The Bell Ringer’ as a special thank-you to those who joined our cause.”

Click here to get the the full digital experience of The Bell Ringer.

