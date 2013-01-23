Shape-shifting animation moves with the music

Max Hattler is a moving image artist based in London and Germany. A well-known figure in the animation industry, his new creations are always greeted with a reception of excitement and anitcipation. Thankfully, this latest video - titled 'A Very Large Increase in the Size, Amount, or Importance of Something Over a Very Short Period of Time' - doesn't disappoint.

Directed by Max, the animation was created by Sergei Dragunov, Natalia Gabis, Alexandra Krechman, Zorislava Logatcheva,

Ola Mishina, Dan Orlov, Yury Smakov, and Anna Hanna Zhdanova. The video sees a colourful shape expanding, decreasing and darting to the tune of Julien Mier.

Although the concept is simple, the workload is clear from beginning to end. Speaking of the animation, Hattler says, "I tried to approach the animation as a living creature. It tries to communicate with you, through abstract words and sounds. This is one of the reasons you can hear some melodies, as it's hidden in our human phrases."

