Cyriak's avant-garde music video for Bloc Party

Over the past few years, we've enjoyed some brilliant animated music videos, and this new offering from Bloc Party could easily join the pack.

It was created by iconic animator Cyriak, who uses Adobe Photoshop CS6 and After Effects for most of his projects. Working on a wide variety of commercial projects including TV idents, advertising and more, music videos are just one of his many talents.

We could hardly tear our eyes away from this weird and wonderful video, which channels a surreal and almost nightmarish style. See more surreal animation by Cyriak over on his website.

