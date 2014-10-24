Take a walk on the wild side with these wacky animated characters

Buenos Aires design and motion studio 2viente stepped out of its comfort zone recently to pursue a non-commercial project. The challenge? To bring the work of one of the team's favourite illustrators to life using cel animation.

"We've always wanted to work with the artist Juan Molinet," says animation director Pablo Gostanian. "The idea was to make his characters walk and transform from one to another. When I got in touch and described it to him, he said yes immediately."

However, the hard part was yet to come: "We're kind of new in the cel animation world," admits Gostanian.

"The most challenging part was avoiding mistakes that would make us have to start all over again. That's why it took more time than we expected, but everyone was happy with the results – it was great to see the characters come to life."

