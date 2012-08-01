WATCH THIS! Stop motion short 'Tap to Retry'

Here at Creative Bloq we're always on the lookout for inspriring design videos. This stop motion short from Neta Cohen is certainly one of the most innovative and creative visions we've witnessed in a long time. Having recently graduated from the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem, Neta is already showing off her obvious talent. For a graduation video, this is quite simply stunning.

The art of stop motion is an incredible feat that requires designers to have the utmost attention to detail (not to mention an impressive patience!). When it's carried out correctly, stop motion animation can be one of the most rewarding and powerful creative outlets there is. You only need to look at Aardman to see what we mean!

We fell in love with Neta's video because of it's simplicity and inventiveness. She created the animation using Dragonframe - a popular software for many stop motion artists. 'Tap to retry' made us think, it made us laugh and above all, it made us feel inspired.

What do you think of Neta's stop motion short? Have you ever attempted stop motion animation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!