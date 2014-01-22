What's going on in your mind during the creative process

All sorts of inspiration, objects and thoughts will be flowing through your mind during your creative process, meaning that it would be pretty difficult to showcase the exact imagery that passes through.

This video from production studio Pluto aims to capture the thoughts that pass through this man’s mind while he is in the midst of the creative process. Created for the 2013 D Show - an ad industry awards show in Detroit - it's an absolutely mesmerising watch.

The animation techniques are incredible, as the imagery comes to life straight from the designer's mind. Are these the sort of thoughts that flow through your mind?

[via Laughing Squid]

What goes through your mind during the creative process? Let us know in the comments box below!