Flick over to CBBC (Channel 70, Freeview) at 5.45pm on Monday 9 January and you'll be able to catch the Ministry of Curious Stuff -- a brand new comedy sketch show written by Vic Reeves and Steve Burge (Shooting Stars).

Each episode of the 7-part show will aim to answer three questions from CBBC viewers -- like will dinosaurs ever come back? Can you dance in space? Can you marry a house? -- using a mixture of sketches, songs and Vic Reeves' own surreal sense of humour.

Wonky, Vic Reeves and the Ministry Of Curious Stuff - home robot still

But perhaps the best thing about the new show will be a series of 15-45 second short films, based on ink line drawings created by Vic Reeves and turned into animated clips by Bristol-based illustration and animation studio, Wonky Films.

Wonky Films has used a combination of Adobe Illustrator, After Effects and Flash to create the animations which will form an integral part of each show. There will 36 individual shorts in total, each one representing a very curious fact. You can catch quick preview from the Ministry of Curious Stuff show below...