1 week left to enter our app competition

You have one week left - don't delay!

The closing date for our Windows 8 App Generator competition is rapidly approaching - but don't worry, there's still time to enter your app and win fabulous prizes!

You have until 16th January to get your entries in to the contest, and the more apps that you submit, the greater your chances of winning prizes including a Windows 8 Ultrabook, a Windows tablet, a Nokia Lumia 920 Windows 8 Phone, a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.

The event

The top 10 apps, and overall best app in the competition - which is open to UK residents only - will be announced at a prize-giving event on 7th February 2013, which will take place at London’s Modern Jago (http://modernjago.co.uk).

Running from 6:30-9:30pm, the event will be attended by the developers behind the top 10 shortlisted apps, as well as their friends and family, who will all enjoy an evening of celebration, food and drink, all courtesy of Microsoft.

The judging

There’s already been an eclectic mix of apps submitted already, and the judges - made up of editors from some of Future’s leading print and web brands including Computer Arts, .net, and Creative Bloq - will have a tough job selecting just 10 apps to put through to the final stages.

Judges will be using a host of criteria to make their finals selections, and will be looking at the general concept of submitted apps, design, UX implementation, integration of Windows 8 features, and a number of other factors.