Will this new app turn you into a speed reader?

With an apparently endless stream of content inundating our news feeds every day, it can be difficult to keep on top of the latest news, trends and gossip. To optimise our eyes, web app Type Snap was created to make everyone a speed reader.

Type Snap merges words together, making you read faster

Working like a sort of typographical Rubik's cube, Type Snap moves around bits and pieces of letterforms in a cycle, which produces shorter text that's just as readable.

Designer Masato Nakada believes that Type Snap makes it quicker for readers to process words once they've been rearranged by the app, comparing it to how printers used moveable type ligatures to increase their typing speed.

The results are a halfway house between words and emojis, bringing text up to date with how people communicate in animated icons via online chat.

Type Snap's alphabet was inspired by emojis

So is this the next step in the evolution of typography? Head over to the Type Snap website to see the words in action and judge for yourself.

