Free photo game app aims to kickstart your creativity

Garagua is an app that sets users daily photo challenges

Forget photo editors, aiming to put the 'social' back into social networking, Garagua is a free photo sharing app that challenges users to leave their comfort zone and express themselves daily with new pictures.

With over 450 unique and exciting challenges split over various categories including 'spontaneous', 'dreams', 'inner child' and more, there are plenty of resources to keep even the most prolific of photographers busy.

Garagua has an elegant interface that makes it easy for users to share their photos, as well as giving them the opportunity to like and comment on other people's work.

Suitable for iOS 6 and higher, we think this is one of the best photo apps around. You can download Garagua for free or get a sneak preview by watching the video below.

