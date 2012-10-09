Sketch out your ideas with these free templates

When you're designing a website or app, it's always good to start by sketch your ideas on paper before you start coding. And here are some simple - but very useful - templates designed to help you.

The templates are all in PDF format and available to download for free from Interface Sketch. Some of them feature a grid of dots to help with alignment when you sketch (although note that these do not represent the pixel dimensions of a specific device or browser).

Download and print

The templates are hosted on Google Docs, so you'll need a Google account if you don't already have one. When you click the link, a preview of the specific template will open in your browser.

To save it to your computer as a PDF, press Ctrl+S or click the File menu and then choose the Download option.

Some of the templates contain pages in landscape and portrait sizes, so when you print them out, look for the auto-rotate option in your print dialog box if necessary.

