Instagram design concept puts your photos at the forefront

This concept design rids Instagram of its clutter

It seems designers are never happy with the design of their favourite websites and apps. With concept designs for everything from the iPhone 6 to Snapchat to Facebook, there always seems to be something that could be improved.

Now Instagram is getting the treatment from designer Shkodran Arifi. Fed up with the clutter of comments, Arifi decided to put the photography at the forefront of the app design. The photos now take over the entire screen, with a special scroll bar to access the other tools on the app.

A crisp, simple and clean-cut design, the app looks more chic than ever. The photography is prominent throughout and the new look explore area enables you to find the kind of photos you've been looking for. So, what do you think of the concept?

