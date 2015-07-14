New app makes it easy to preview fonts

Finding the perfect font for your project is a crucial part of any design process, with the right one being practical as well as setting off the overall look. However, tracking down typography can be a task in itself.

To make things easier, the team at Moople have created Type Case. The app allows you to preview stray fonts that are saved to your hard drive but aren't installed yet in whatever design software you're using.

With Type Case you can also shortlist potential fonts, and adjust the size and colour to find the best look. You can then save them for reference or export them as a PDF. This cuts out the hassle of installing fonts you don't want to keep while tracking down the perfect style.

