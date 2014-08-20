Get your favourite blog posts as a printed newspaper

Choose the articles you want to read and PaperLater turns them into a printed newspaper

The continuing rise of the web and mobile devices means the way we consume information is rapidly shifting from the physical to the digital, as printed newspaper circulations decline and the business of journalism shifts to the web.

But the sheer volume of great articles published online everyday can sometimes be overwhelming and it can be difficult to find the time to digest everything you're interested in.

That's led to the rise of apps like Instapaper, Pocket and Readability, whch help manage the large quantity of articles you want to read later by presenting them in an easy-to-read newspaper format. But that's still on screen – and let's face it, a screen is never going to hold a candle to a physical print product for sheer indulgence and enjoyment.

There's something about the printed page that can't be beaten

So now we have PaperLater. Developed by the Newspaper Club, it's a service that allows you to save articles you see online (including this one) and have them printed in your very own newspaper delivered to your door within 3-5 working days.

How it works

You can add articles to PaperLater with just one click using the bookmarklet or instead by emailing the hyperlink to a special personal email address.

Each newspaper contains between eight and 24 pages. That might sound constrictive, but it's actually helpful because focuses your mind on which articles are the ones you really want to read in your paper.

The size can vary from eight to 24 pages

At £5 for a 24-page newspaper, it's not a money-saving alternative to the web but there is something very special about having a personalised newspaper instead of staring down at your smartphone. (And hopefully if it takes off, the price will start to come down.)

The service is currently in beta at the moment and is only available in the UK, but we'll be sure to let you know if and when PaperLater becomes available at a mailbox near you.

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.