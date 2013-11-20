Take all the guesswork out of mixing colours

If you're into creating art in the splendidly old-fashioned manner of daubing actual paint onto something, you'll know all about the joy of mixing paint. Get it right and you can achieve delightful hues that tickle the visual senses in all the right places. Get it wrong and you invariably end up with a distasteful shade of dysenteric brown.

True Color's a new app that aims to help you avoid the bilirubinesque end of the colour spectrum by telling you exactly how much red, yellow, blue and white you'll need to mix up any particular colour.

It works in two ways: you can dial the proportions of the four colours up and down yourself and see what comes out, or you can choose a particular colour - either from a built-in colour picker or by taking a photograph and selecting the colour you want from that - and True Color will give you the exact proportions you need for your colour recipe.

Once you find a colour you especially like you can add it to your own list of favourites, and True Colour also features its own small set of ready-made swatches for you to choose from. The presentation's just a little on the functional side, but don't let that put you off; if you work with paint and can never quite get the right colour, True Color's a must.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Developer: Snickerdoodle Software

Snickerdoodle Software Version: 1.0.1

1.0.1 App size: 10.4MB

10.4MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Useful mind mapping tools for designers

How to make an app: try these great tutorials

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!