New app brings social gaming into the real world

Oh, we know, using your iPhone to play games isn't exactly news. But Tiny Games is an entirely different gaming prospect. Rather than yet another set of games to play on your phone, in Tiny Games you're given fun little games with straightforward rules that you can play in the real world.

It's devilishly clever; you tell it where you are and how many of you there are, and then Tiny Games will ask you questions and suggest a suitable game that you can play.

So, suppose you're at home, in the bedroom and there are more than five of you, you might get directed to play I Can Hide There, a game of planning and hiding. You take turns to think of places in the room where you could hide, and keep going until someone challenges you – and then you have to prove it. Brilliant!

The free version comes with a whole load of inventive games to play at home; with in-app purchases you can also get games to play on walks, at the pub, in a queue, on the road or at work, so whatever you're doing there'll be a game ready and waiting for you if you're ever at a loose end and want a bit of excitement. It's easy to use with a friendly, conversational tone to help you decide on what to play.

It also looks pretty darn swish, and ought to be able to break the ice in any situation. There'll also be plenty more games added in the future, so you're unlikely to find yourself playing the same old games over and over again.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: Hide&Seek

Hide&Seek Version: 1.0.0

1.0.0 App size: 18.3 MB

18.3 MB Age rating: 12+

Words: Jim McCauley

