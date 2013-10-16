To-do app takes flat design to the max

You thought you'd seen flat design on iOS 7? Really? Well, Tick would like a word. It's a to-do list app - of the type that, honestly, you probably don't need, what with the built-in Calendar and Reminders apps doing perfectly serviceable jobs and that - lent desirability by how thoroughly customisable it, and by its sheer flatness.

Honestly, its design is so flat that it could have other supposedly flat designs asking some pretty deep and searching questions about the nature of flatness and maybe even positing the far-fetched notion of a so-called 'third dimension'. Madness. It's so flat it could be the singer in Soft Cell. That's how flat it is.

As well as being pretty flat it's also a procrastinator's dream because its customisation tools enable you to devote plenty of time to creating special to-do lists, choosing icons and picking a pleasing colour for them when you really ought to be getting on with the things that you're creating a to-do list for.

Naturally it's easy to use and update, with a bit of swipey navigation and a simple tutorial to absolutely ensure that you understand what's going on. Our main issue with it is that it's a straight to-do list; you can't use it to schedule times and set reminders. If you don't mind that and you're keen for some really flat design, though, go for it!

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: Taphive

Taphive Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 1.6 MB

1.6 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

