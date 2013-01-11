Windows 8 app contest: first wave of winners announced

The closing date for our Windows 8 App Generator competition is rapidly approaching - and although the main prizes are still to play for, we've already given out 29 prizes to designers just for entering!

From 27 November until Christmas Eve, we selected one lucky entrant every day at random to receive a brilliant 32G Windows tablet. We also picked one lucky entrant - again at random - for a special Winter Prize Draw, with an awesome bundle of tech, including a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera. We're pleased to announce to the winners of both of these draws below.

But don't worry, there's still time to enter your app and win more fabulous prizes. You have until Wednesday 16 January to get your entries in to the contest. So get your skates on!

The winners and their apps are:

Daily Prize draw winners:

Gary Pretty/Christmas Presents

James Millar/Modernmap

Paul Bond/Keep Calm

Dylan Maryk/asdfmovie Soundboard

Daniel Brown/Hull Computer Science Blogs

Nathan Case/AuroraWatch UK

Stuart Walton/Count The Sheep

Steven Paske/GCSE Calculator

Mark Dickinson/BBC Football My Club

Anwar Ahmad Moon/Desi Music

Clive Howard/Jungle - the fashion app

Damian Sharp/Live Premier League Football

Chris Newman/Disco Pulse

Paul Michaels/GeeGeeEight

Alexander Miles/Wordler

Ian Walker/Live Tile news

Daniel Da Rocha/Mortar Melon

Paul Mcgee/Vikings! Tower Defense

Simon Williams/Delicious Thai Red Curry

Freckelton/Yatterbox Matt

Linda Hogg/cookbook for kids

Rashed Hassan/The Country - Bangladesh

Gerry Rohling/WSI Client

Katherine Gordon/Learn Morse Code

Alessandro Bellu/London Bikes

Kevin Meehan/Visit Liverpool

Paul Diston/Beyonce

Winter Prize draw winner: Dominic Ayre/Study Planner

5 days left to enter!

Although the Daily Prize Draw prizes have been snapped up, the main prizes are still anyone's to win, including a Windows 8 Ultrabook, a Windows tablet, a Nokia Lumia 920 Windows 8 Phone, a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.

The top 10 winners in the competition - which is open to UK residents only - will also be invited to a prize-giving event on 7 February 2013, at London’s Modern Jago. So quick, enter your app today!