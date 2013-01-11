Windows 8 app contest: first wave of winners announced

The closing date for our Windows 8 App Generator competition is rapidly approaching - and although the main prizes are still to play for, we've already given out 29 prizes to designers just for entering!
From 27 November until Christmas Eve, we selected one lucky entrant every day at random to receive a brilliant 32G Windows tablet. We also picked one lucky entrant - again at random - for a special Winter Prize Draw, with an awesome bundle of tech, including a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera. We're pleased to announce to the winners of both of these draws below.
But don't worry, there's still time to enter your app and win more fabulous prizes. You have until Wednesday 16 January to get your entries in to the contest. So get your skates on!
The winners and their apps are:
- Daily Prize draw winners:
Gary Pretty/Christmas Presents
James Millar/Modernmap
Paul Bond/Keep Calm
Dylan Maryk/asdfmovie Soundboard
Daniel Brown/Hull Computer Science Blogs
Nathan Case/AuroraWatch UK
Stuart Walton/Count The Sheep
Steven Paske/GCSE Calculator
Mark Dickinson/BBC Football My Club
Anwar Ahmad Moon/Desi Music
Clive Howard/Jungle - the fashion app
Damian Sharp/Live Premier League Football
Chris Newman/Disco Pulse
Paul Michaels/GeeGeeEight
Alexander Miles/Wordler
Ian Walker/Live Tile news
Daniel Da Rocha/Mortar Melon
Paul Mcgee/Vikings! Tower Defense
Simon Williams/Delicious Thai Red Curry
Freckelton/Yatterbox Matt
Linda Hogg/cookbook for kids
Rashed Hassan/The Country - Bangladesh
Gerry Rohling/WSI Client
Katherine Gordon/Learn Morse Code
Alessandro Bellu/London Bikes
Kevin Meehan/Visit Liverpool
Paul Diston/Beyonce
- Winter Prize draw winner: Dominic Ayre/Study Planner
5 days left to enter!
Although the Daily Prize Draw prizes have been snapped up, the main prizes are still anyone's to win, including a Windows 8 Ultrabook, a Windows tablet, a Nokia Lumia 920 Windows 8 Phone, a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.
The top 10 winners in the competition - which is open to UK residents only - will also be invited to a prize-giving event on 7 February 2013, at London’s Modern Jago. So quick, enter your app today!
- Find out more about the competition, and enter your app, here.