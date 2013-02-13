Windows 8 app competition - winners announced!

Font Picker was one of the shortlisted apps in our Windows 8 competition

It's all over! Over the last three months, Windows 8 developers across the UK have gone head-to-head in our special app-building competition, run in collaboration with Microsoft. Now the judges have finished their deliberations, the winning apps have been selected and the awards handed out at a special ceremony in London. So who got the gold?

You can find out what happened at the App Generator microsite. Here you'll the details about our winners and the apps they created, including a video documenting the Awards Night and chatting to the victors about their journey.

Resource for developers

And that's not all. Our microsite also contains a ton of information and useful resources to help you get started in building Windows 8 apps. So check it out today!