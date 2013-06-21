New iPad app lets you create mind-blowing light paintings

We're big fans of light painting here at Creative Bloq. A great way to make your photos stand out, this new light painting app Lume, developed by art collective Lichtfaktor, lets you add seriously cool effects to your images.

Instead of messing around for hours with a camera and real lights, you can create brilliant light effects simply by using an iPad and your fingertips. Lights can either be drawn directly onto existing images, or use photos can be used as templates to create striking portraits.

The guys at Lichtfaktor comment on the app: "We put all our knowledge and experience into this app and developed a very powerful and high quality 3D brush render engine with the most natural look available. All the light brushes in Lume are based on our real lights used in our works. As a result the drawings created with it have the same brilliance as natural light paintings."

This is a great app to unleash your creativity and play with. We love the fact that you don't need to be a talented artist to have fun with it and create some really special and personalised illustrations.

Lume is available to purchase for $1.99/£1.69 in the App Store now.

Have you seen any cool apps recently? Let us know in the comments below!