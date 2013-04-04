Right now, gadget mag T3 is more excited about 3D printing than Apple products

Is Apple losing its cool factor? Achingly hip tech magazine T3 has just unveiled its annual Hot 100 list of the most wanted gadgets in the world right now - and it's not been kind to the once-invincible brand.

The creator of the iPad and iPhone has previously topped the list on three separate occasions but this year has failed to make the top 10 for the first time since 2009.

To add insult to injury, the Samsung Galaxy S4 comes in at number two (just pipped to the post by 3D printing) with the T3 experts predicting it to be the top selling Android device for 2013. In comparison, Apple's highest-ranking product on the list is the iPad mini at 15th place. The full top 10 is as follows:

3D printers Samsung Galaxy S4 Sony PlayStation 4 Google Glass Sony 4K OLED TV PaperTab Fujifilm X100S Pebble Cambridge Audio Minx Air Nvidia Project Shield

"The T3 Hot 100 represents the products and digital services we’re most excited about right now," says Luke Peters, editor of T3, which is published by the same company as Creative Bloq. "This is kit that has the power to set the next big tech trends, demonstrated aptly by 3D printers, smartwatches and wearable tech. 2013 is going to be an exciting year."

But perhaps not so much for Apple fanboys and fangirls. The iPad Mini has clearly failed to set the world alight in the same way as earlier creations. And we wonder whether 2013 will see the brand's cult status amongst designers - making its products a near-essential buy whatever the cost - begin to wane as the budget-friendly assault from increasingly capable Android and Windows 8 devices takes its toll.

T3's Hot 100 list of must-have gadgets has not been kind to Apple in 2013

Liked this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Are you still in love with Apple, or is your infatuation a thing of the past? Share your views in the comments below!