Try this free tattoo testing tool today!

If you've been thinking about having a tattoo for a while – maybe you've found some awesome tattoos or a cool tattoo font – but you're a bit hesitant about going under the needle, augmented reality app Ink Hunter could just be the solution.

Using the tool, users can see any black and white design directly on their skin. The app includes a number of tattoo designs to choose from, along with the option to add your own sketches or photos.

The size, position and angle of the tattoo design can be tweaked, and there's also an option to add filters to help make it look as realistic as possible.

Getting the body art you've always wanted just became a lot less painful. Available for free on the App Store, Ink Hunter is sure to put a stop to bad tattoos everywhere.