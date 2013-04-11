Topics

Dragon Bridge - Vietnam's latest design landmark

If you see a half-kilometre long, fire-breathing dragon in Da Nang, don't panic - it's just the city's latest sculpture that doubles as a bridge.

Art takes many forms and wherever it is found, designers can take inspiration from it. That is why you are looking at a 1,864ft (568m) long fire-breathing dragon that features on a bridge in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The Dragon Bridge was unveiled on March 29 to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the capture of Da Nang by North Vietnamese forces during the final days of the Vietnam War.

At night over 2,500 LEDs light up the dragon's body and on special occasions its head breathes fire or sprays water - presumably to extinguish anything that it has set light to.

Dragon Bridge 1

Dragon Bridge 2

Dragon Bridge 3

