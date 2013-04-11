Dragon Bridge - Vietnam's latest design landmark

Art takes many forms and wherever it is found, designers can take inspiration from it. That is why you are looking at a 1,864ft (568m) long fire-breathing dragon that features on a bridge in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The Dragon Bridge was unveiled on March 29 to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the capture of Da Nang by North Vietnamese forces during the final days of the Vietnam War.

At night over 2,500 LEDs light up the dragon's body and on special occasions its head breathes fire or sprays water - presumably to extinguish anything that it has set light to.

Seen any mythical creatures on bridges recently? Or any other inspiring pieces of sculpture? Let us know in the comments box below!