Album artwork of the week: Bo Ningen's 'Line the Wall'

A beautiful execution from band memeber Kohhei Matsuda

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Line the Wall' from Bo Ningen.

Created by band member Kohhei Matsuda, the album artwork sees colourful strokes and inspiring placement. Whilst the typography is kept stripped back and simple with it's white execution, it allows the artwork to really speak for itself.

The artwork was carried through to the band's promotional material including posters, merchandise and more. Whils the colours have been slightly altered to adhere to each product, the artwork remains beautiful and wholly inspirational.

You can purchase 'Line the Wall' over on the Bo Ningen website.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen some inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!