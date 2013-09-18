Floating ink and oil produces gorgeous imagery

It seems ink and oil make the perfect match in this photography series

We all know that oil and water don't mix well but what about ink and oil? Well, as photographer Alberto Seveso found out, they play together wonderfully. Dropping the ink into the oil enabled a series of gorgeous, colourful and wholly inspiring photographs that Photoshop effects from even the best photo editor would struggle to replicate.

Seveso is known for capturing liquid works of art but this project is one of his most beautiful to date. Entitled 'Dropping', he snaps the scene with a high-speed camera while the mixture forms droplets that look like they're defying gravity.

The colours and shapes that the liquids produce are truly remarkable and provide some incredible inspiration. Let this remind us all that unusual mixtures may end up working out!

